Never Let Go Box Office (North America): Halle Berry’s Kooky Thriller Eyes Over $4M Opening With Respectable Critic Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Alexandre Aja’s horror thriller Never Let Go, starring Halle Berry, is eyeing a respectable start at the domestic box office during its debut. The film, which landed mixed critic reviews, is reportedly tracking over $4 million start.

Never Let Go is all set to open in theaters across North America (U.S. and Canada) On September 20, 2024. The film features Halle Berry as a mother living alone in the woods with her two young sons, Samuel (Anthony B. Jenkins) and Nolan (Percy Daggs IV) after being haunted by a supposed evil spirit for years. The family’s safety is under peril after one of the son’s begins to question the presence of the evil spirit.

The Lionsgate movie landed respectable reviews from several top critics. Never Let Go currently has a 71% score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Variety described the film as a “thematic ruminations on grief, sanity, rebellion and redemption are intrinsically intertwined to harrowing, claustrophobic effect, heightening the hallucinatory horrors and dread-soaked atmospheric pull.”

Meanwhile, indie wire said the film will “resonate with both horror junkies seeking fall escapism and parents looking to see their struggles visualized.”

After debuting to strong reviews, Never Let Go is reportedly tracking to open between $4 million and $7 million. With a lean budget of $20 million, the film is off to a good start. Never Let Go is releasing alongside the new entry Transformers One, which is eyeing a $30 million+ debut. With an over $4 million start, Halley Berry’s film will likely crack the top five films at the domestic box office this weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

