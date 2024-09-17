Despite a subdued debut, the Channing Tatum starrer Blink Twice has become a late-summer box office hit. The psychological thriller, which marks Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, is sneaking up on a significant Global box office milestone before concluding its theatrical run.

Blink Twice was released in theaters on August 23, 2024. The film, with a production budget of $20 million, earned $7.3 million in its opening weekend, sparking concern about its box office potential. However, in the ensuing weeks, the film, which opened to positive reviews, picked up its pace at the box office and snagged a few significant milestones. After over two weeks of release, the film crossed the $20 million mark domestically.

A month after its release, Blink Twice has earned over two times more than its production budget and is sneaking up on a massive global milestone. The film has earned over $22 million at the domestic box office and $21.1 million overseas for a total of $3.1 million worldwide. The Channing Tatum thriller is less than $7 million away from crossing the $50 million mark at the global box office. The film will potentially snap up the milestone before the end of its theatrical run. That is an impressive run for Zoe Kratvtz’s directorial debut.

In Blink Twice, Kravitz’s fiance, Channing Tatum, stars as a shady tech billionaire who invites a couple of girls to his private island for a party that turns awry. The film has a “fresh” 74% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also landed an average B- CinemaScore from moviegoers on Opening day. However, it has a modest 69% audience score.

Collider praised Kravitz’s directorial skills, writing, “She’s exceptional when it comes to making you squirm with the scary side of things, evoking rapid heartbeats and sweaty palms as she builds a suffocating sense of anticipation and uncertainty.”

