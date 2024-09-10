Blink Twice Box Office (North America): Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut Crosses $20 Million Budget Mark As It Snaps Up Another Milestone In Its 3rd Weekend

In its third weekend of release, Blink Twice continued to perform well at the Box Office. Zoë Kravitz’s $20 million directorial debut has surpassed the budget mark at the domestic box office and is closing in on a significant milestone at the global box office.

With a solid third-week performance, the Channing Tatum-starring social thriller passed the $20 million mark at the domestic box office. According to Deadline, Blink Twice made $2.1 million the third weekend, pushing the film past the $20 million mark.

The film’s domestic total now stands at $20.2 Million. The thriller also ranked eighth on the domestic box office chart. It’s a drop from the previous Labor Day weekend’s sixth spot. Blink Twice made $4.8 million on the 4-day Labor Day weekend.

Blink Twice is also $1.5 million shy of crossing the $20 million milestone overseas. The film’s Global cume is at $38.7 million. It is only $1.3 million short of reaching the $40 million mark and doubling its production budget of $20 million. It’s a promising start for Zoe Kravitz’s career as a director.

Meanwhile, as Blink Twice dropped to the eighth spot in its third weekend, new entry Beetlejuice Beetlejuice governed the domestic box office with a $111 million start.

Blink Twice stars Naomi Ackie as cocktail waitress Frida, Alia Shawkat as her friend Jess, and Channing Tatum as tech CEO Slater King. On review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 73% critic score and a 60% audience score.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

