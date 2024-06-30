Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor who is part of some of the highest-grossing Hollywood films owing to his role as the God of Thunder, Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. His much-anticipated movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released in May this year but felt to create the magic as much as the hype. He played a negative role in this George Miller-helmed dystopian saga. He is an established actor in the action genre who has given a few hits and flops in the past few years. Here’s a brief look at the Marvel star’s last five movies at the worldwide box office.

Hemsworth became popular in the Australian television series Home and Away and appeared in movies like Star Trek, Snow White, and The Huntsman. Its sequel, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, but his unparalleled fame came with Thor, released in 2011.

Chris Hemsworth’s latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which was released in 2015. It featured Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in lead roles. In the 2024 release, Anya Taylor Joy appeared as the young version of Charlize. The Avengers star has appeared in twenty-nine movies, as per The Numbers. His films have grossed $12.57 billion at the worldwide box office.

Here is the list of Chris Hemsworth’s last five films and their box office report card-

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [2024]

The Avengers star played the antagonist in this dystopian action adventure movie directed by George Miller. It was made on a budget of $168 million and earned $168.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Thor: Love and Thunder [2022]

This is the fourth installment in his stand-alone MCU films. Thor: Love and Thunder received a lot of backlash from the fans, yet it was a box-office success. The Marvel movie was made on a budget of $250 million and grossed $760.9 million globally.

Men in Black: International (2019)

It is the fourth and final film in the Men in Black franchise, which featured his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson opposite him. Made on an estimated budget of $110 million, Men in Black International collected $254.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Avengers: Endgame [2019]

It is one of the highest-grossing films ever and of Hemsworth’s career as well. Avengers: Endgame had a production budget of $400 million and raked in $2.74 billion globally, a blockbuster indeed.

Bad Times at the El Royale [2018]

It was an American neo-noir thriller starring Dakota Johnson and Jeff Bridges alongside Hemsworth. It was made on a budget of $32 million and grossed only $31.17 million at the worldwide box office.

Chris Hemsworth has Transformers One in the pipeline. For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

