Let’s face it, it’s a terrible year for the Mad Max franchise. Despite earning great reviews, 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, the recent installment, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth flopped at the box office grossing only around 161.5 million USD globally. Given a reported $168 million budget, this movie is already getting ready to turn up on digital platforms, signaling the end of its theatrical life.

Even more sad news for Mad Max fans comes after Tom Hardy admitted he won’t be reprising his role as Max Rockatansky in the new chapter, Mad Max: The Wasteland.

In a recent interview with Forbes for his upcoming movie The Bikeriders, Hardy opened up about his future at Miller’s franchise and filmmaker’s rumored second prequel, The Wasteland, adding, “I don’t think that’s happening.” Now considering Furiosa’s poor performance at the box office, it is unlikely that Warner Bros. will greenlight another chapter, hinting that Miller’s franchise might be dead for good now.

The Venom star played in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road alongside Charlize Theron, the two characters who join forces to outrun a tyrannical ruler in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland. Shedding light on Hardy and Theron, Miller told The Telegraph, “They were just two very different performers. Tom has damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer. Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined – a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance – and always the first one on set.”

He continued, “I’m an optimist, so I saw their behavior as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to cooperate in order to ensure mutual survival. There’s no excuse for it, and I think there’s a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided.”

Talking about another installment in the Mad Max franchise, Miller told Deadline that he will have to “wait and see” for the possibility of making The Wasteland.

