American sitcom Friends is not just about the life of six friends in the coffee house. It is part of many people’s childhood. A part of that childhood disappeared with Matthew Perry’s sudden death last year. He became a household name as Chandler M Bing in the NBC show. The show ran for ten years and is still being talked about, and people love re-watching it repeatedly. Over the years, many stories have been about the six main characters, including Matt LeBlanc, Matthew, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matthew. Perry once revealed how he rejected one plot in one of the seasons. Scroll below to know.

Matthew struggled with addiction, and he often spoke about it and even mentioned it in his memoir. In October last year, Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in LA. He passed away at the age of 54. His character, Chandler, was traumatized after Chandler’s parents announced their divorce on Thanksgiving. As a result, he refuses to celebrate the occasion. He is awkward, makes jokes while nervous, and is sarcastic as hell. But he was always there for his friends.

In Friends season 7, episode 18—The One with Joey’s Award, Matthew Perry’s character is barely seen until towards the end of that episode, when Chandler and Monica discuss a few things about spending their lives together. In 2017, Perry appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing a story around Chandler, but Matthew rejected it, and the writers agreed not to proceed.

Matthew Perry revealed the idea was that Chandler would be a patron of a male strip club only because he loves the sandwiches they serve there. It was not feasible. If you all clearly remember, people perceived him as gay in their first meeting, and Chandler was not so fond of that.

So when the Friends creators came up with the storyline where Chandler visits the male strip club for their sandwiches, Matthew Perry rejected the idea immediately. Perry recalled, “There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches. And I called up and said, ‘Let’s not do this one.'”

Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc‘s character, Joey, is a food lover and does not share food. However, in one episode, we saw Chandler and Rachel savor cheesecakes. Catch all the episodes of Friends on Netflix.

