The Witcher’s Henry Cavill is no longer single as the handsome star has found his partner, Natalie Viscuso. The actor and TV executive made his relationship official after posting on Instagram in 2021 following their romantic walk in London.

The Man of Steel star wrote in the caption, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” The couple eventually made their red carpet debut at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in 2022 and are now expecting their first child together.

Cavill announced the happiest news in April 2024 at the New York City premiere of his movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. While the Argylle actor has been swayed by Viscuso, his fans want to know more about her.

Viscuso first featured in the first season of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 and hails from New Mexico. She is also the vice president at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment, a Log Angeles-based production company behind Prime Video’s Covenant. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. She is a dog lover and her Instagram is filled with a French bulldog named Meat. Viscuso is also a philanthropist as she walks together with Cavill at the annual Durrell Challenge, a 13-kilometer race benefitting the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and Jersey Zoo.

In December 2022, Cavill revealed that he and Viscuso are working together to bring a Warhammer 40,000 adaption to the screen. She is a big fan of Cavill’s career and has joined him on several red carpets including The Witcher and Argylle.

Recently, Cavill opened up about the exciting news with Access Hollywood when asked about taking on fatherhood, “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

