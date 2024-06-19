Henry Cavill is one of the most talented and handsome actors in Hollywood. It was his performance as Superman that made people fall in love with his acting. Cavill also won hearts as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes and as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Soon, the actor will have to get into a new and significant role in his life forever – a father.

The Witcher star has been in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso since 2021. On Father’s Day, Henry Cavill announced that he was going to become a father soon. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, “Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures.”

Did you know in an old interview, Henry Cavill talked about romantic relationships and his thoughts on parenthood? The actor felt that he never does anything to make a woman happy. Cavill also shared that he would love to have children.

Henry Cavill On Romantic Relationships & Children

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Argylle star said, “When I love a woman, I feel I never do enough to make her happy. What I want more than anything is to see something along the way that makes me think, ‘This is what would make her really happy.’ And I imagine the time when I come to her with the gift, and the thought fills me with joy. As well as organizing surprises, “special occasions.”

When asked about his plans for marriage and children, the Justice League star answered, “I hope that happens. Children are not difficult, but it is finding the right person to have them and raise them. Even more so with the work I do.”

Considering how thoughtful Henry Cavill has always been about these crucial relationships in life, we’re sure he will be a wonderful father!

On the work front, Henry was last seen in Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He will next star in ‘In The Grey’ directed by Guy Ritchie. The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez.

