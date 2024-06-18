Meadow Walker, daughter of late iconic star Paul Walker, decided to divorce her ex-husband Louis Thornton-Allan after three years of marriage. The couple announced their separation in an Instagram post, citing “amicable separation” and “a united decision.” Recent reports reveal that the former couple have finally reached a divorce agreement.

The court documents reveal that Meadow Walker cited October 17, 2021, as their marriage date and January 3, 2024, as their separation date, per InTouch Weekly. The documents further explain that the Fast X actress sought to avoid paying spousal support, disclosing that the couple had previously entered into a prenuptial agreement before their marriage, which would govern their financial obligations in the event of a divorce. The 25-year-old’s report reads, “The character of any assets has been determined by the premarital agreement entered into by and between the parties and their attorneys dated October 14, 2021.”

Unfortunately, her ex-husband was unhappy with the decision, as he countered her seeking spousal support and even legal fees. However, the couple has reached a mutual agreement, finalised their divorce settlement, and ended their legal dispute. The court filing reveals that the couple “agree that this cause may be decided as an uncontested matter. The parties have a written agreement that will be submitted to the court or a stipulation for judgment that will be submitted to the court.”

Walker and Thorton-Allan married on a beach in the Dominican Republic, attended by close family, including her father’s Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Diesel, Walker’s godfather, walked her down the aisle.

However, after a few years down the line, the former couple announced their separation in a joint statement, stating, “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have agreed to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision, and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another and will continue to support each other.”

Meadow Walker was born in 1998 to Paul and his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. Unfortunately, Paul died in a car crash in 2013.

