Ever since it was revealed that Kevin Costner would not be a part of the second part of Yellowstone’s fifth and final season, fans were disappointed to see their favourite John Dutton’s departure from the hit Paramount+ show.

While the audiences keep wishing for his return, Kevin has now opened up about the scenario, stating that he is open to returning to Yellowstone for the show’s final episodes, which are currently filming and will start airing later this year.

Kevin Costner is Open to Returning as John Dutton in Yellowstone’s Final Season

Kevin Costner appeared on the Today show on June 17, where he was asked about his possible return to the Western drama. The 69-year-old actor replied that he would love to reprise his role as John Dutton in Yellowstone under the right circumstances. “I’ve supported that thing and loved it,” said the actor.

“It’s been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances, I think we all want. For me, the circumstances need to be right. Saying there’s a chance, there’s always a chance. I love the thing. You’ve got to be clear about that,” added the actor.

Kevin Costner Left Yellowstone After Season 5, Part 1

Kevin was on Yellowstone from 2018 to 2022. For five seasons, he played John Dutton, the patriarch of the family and the owner of the Dutton ranch. However, when the fifth and final seasons were split into two parts featuring eight and six episodes, respectively, Kevin could only make it to the first installment and departed the show before the production of the second part began.

While it was initially reported that the actor left the show to focus on his passion project, the upcoming film Horizon, Kevin later revealed that he had already signed up for three more seasons of Yellowstone. Still, when season 5, part 2 met with delays, he had no choice but to leave the show for his other project.

“Their big plan was to suddenly do eight [episodes] now and then in the fall do eight more. I said, ‘I have a contract to do ‘Horizon,’ and I have people and money.’ I think there was a belief that I couldn’t get it mounted, but I didn’t care what anybody believed,” Kevin told GQ magazine in May this year.

