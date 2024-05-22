The popular television show “Yellowstone” is back in action and getting ready for its last season after an extremely long hiatus. With the start of production for the remaining episodes of season five, fans of the Dutton family drama can finally catch a breather.

Paramount Network broke the big news on Monday, giving long-time watchers something to look forward to. When the show returns to Montana’s beautiful landscapes, viewers can expect a revitalized experience.

Despite the delay, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios remain committed to delivering the epic climax fans deserve. In keeping with the schedule they established the previous year, they plan to return in November.

Yellowstone Season 5 cast update

Whether Kevin Costner will appear in the last few episodes is unknown. The last episode aired in January 2023, after which the season was split into two halves. For months, Costner and showrunner Taylor Sheridan were embroiled in infighting over screenplay delays and scheduling.

Kevin Costner has stated that he would like to return to the show to conclude his character’s journey. He expressed a desire to produce seven seasons, but it’s unclear if he’ll be participating, given the current circumstances.

How many episodes are there in Yellowstone Season 5 Part II?

It is currently uncertain how many episodes the final season will include. The showrunner, Taylor Sheridan, had previously hinted at the prospect of going beyond the originally announced run of six episodes. He said the plot would run for as long as it takes to complete the series.

Plot of Yellowstone Season 5 Part II

The last episode of Yellowstone Season 5 Part I left viewers on the edge of their seats. Wes Bentley’s character, Jamie Dutton started arguments with his father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and sister Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). While there’s no official update on the plot of the upcoming installment, some heavy disputes in the family are bound to come.

