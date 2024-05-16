Why Are Fans Of Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok Calling Out Lee Hyeri?

Girl’s Day member and actress Lee Hye-ri, aka Hyeri, was all over the news a while back due to her highly publicized breakup with Reply 1988 co-star Ryu Jun-yeol. They dated for nearly eight years before parting ways in 2023. Following this incident, the famous Hallyu actress is again in the limelight. Hyeri has been facing the wrath of South Korean netizens as one of her old videos featuring Lovely Runner’s leading man, Byeon Woo Seok, has surfaced on social media.

In the YouTube video, Hyeri and Woo Seok are seen having a good time when they appeared for an interview while working on their 2021 KBS2 drama Moonshine. The two seem very close, sharing some hearty and fun moments during the show. However, this could go down better with the fans of Byeon Woo Seok.

Netizens’ mixed reaction to the video of Hyeri with Byeon Woo Seok

Several K-netizens took to the YouTube video’s comment section. They slammed Hyeri for her apparent closeness with her co-star, even though she was in a relationship with Ryu Jun-yeol when the interview was filmed. Others criticized the Hallyu actress for being too clingy with Woo Seok. Some even pointed out that the Lovely Runner actor was visibly uncomfortable when Hyeri came close to him. One fan wrote, “Why is she so aggressive?? He looks uncomfortable. I love him with Hye Yoon more.” Another one penned, “Hyeri has too much skinship.”

However, not everyone was against Hyeri’s friendship with Byeon Woo Seok. A K-drama fan page shared the same clip on Instagram, and many supported the South Korean actress. A netizen said, “Hyeri is a touchy person, and no, it does not mean that she flirts. She is just touchy to everyone. I think she is lovely and friendly.” Another remarked, “Hitting him? Are people blind? She just tapped him, giving him a gesture to pose for the pic?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 ꜰ ᴇ ᴇ ʟ ɪ ɴ ɢ ꜱ 🌸 (@feelings__k_drama)

Byeon Woo Seok to appear on Hyeri’s YouTube talks show Hyells Club

Meanwhile, Hyeri took to her Instagram account on May 11 and shared the ‘Ask Byeok Woo Seok anything you want’ story, inviting all their fans and followers to submit their queries for the actor. Moreover, the Reply 1988 actress also tagged Woo-seok in the IG story. Fans of the two Hallyu stars speculate that the Lovely Runner actor might soon grace Hyeri’s YouTube channel.

Must Read: Why BTS’ Agency HYBE Locked Horns With ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News