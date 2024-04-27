Is Tamnay Bhat the next Indian Millionaire? If you believe everything the internet says, then yes. Tanmay Bhat is a famous comedian, a trending YouTuber, a full-time investor, and a genius marketing head. Many might remember him from his AIB days when everything the comedy foursome did went viral. Bhat then ventured solo and has only been searing in success, and it is believable that he is making a lot of money, but are the reports of his net worth being 665 crores true? And is Tanmay richer than Bhuvan Bam? Well, Tanmay has squashed the rumors himself.

Tanmay’s comeback story after an internet cancellation may be among the most inspiring. He, along with a few ex-writers from AIB, are also the people behind the viral CRED ads and the Dhoni and MC Stan crossover as Bhat continues to spare his reign and his expertise. Bhuvan Bam, another popular creator, has widely been considered one of the richest YouTubers in India, but that might not be true. A new report of his net worth being in crores is sending the internet into a frenzy.

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat addressed rumors about his net worth after a wealth management firm asserted that he is among the wealthiest content creators in India. Dezerv reported that Bhat has a net worth of ₹665 crore. On the microblogging site, X user Suchin Mehrotra posted, “In today’s episode of ‘What’s the point of even getting up in the morning?’ apparently, according to The Financial Express, folks like Tanmay Bhat are worth 665 crores.” Of Technical Guruji, Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Allahbadia, and CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar), Tanmay Bhat is the richest, according to the screenshot that lists the “net worth of few popular Indian creators.” The screenshot indicates that Bhat is worth ₹665 crores.

But, Tanmay himself was very quick to dispel the false reports. He suggested that the numbers were a way of; He said, “I can assure you this number is wildly off – at least for me.”

🤣🤣🤣 I can assure you this number is wildly off – at least for me — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 23, 2024

Many friends and fans in the comment section joked about the same. But many also said Tanmay deserves this because of his smart business moves. Bhat, an exemplary figure in Indian YouTube history, has also become a venture capitalist who has been on board and invested in many successful startups.

His advertising agency, Moonshot, has become the go-to place for every viral ad. Bhat also runs multiple YouTube channels and continues to perform standups. So, even if his net worth might not be over 500 crores yet, we wouldn’t be surprised if he gets there soon enough with the way he is going.

