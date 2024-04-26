Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Roshan Singh Sodhi, played by Gurucharan Singh, has gone missing for a few days. The actor, who quit the show in 2020 and made us laugh with his fun personality, has been untraceable for the past few days. Singh went missing on April 22 when he was returning from Delhi to Mumbai.

According to reports, Gurucharan Singh travelled to Delhi a few days ago to celebrate his father’s birthday. On April 22, 2024, he left to return to Mumbai but has yet to be in touch with anyone since. His family and friends are concerned about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor and have also filed a missing report.

Gurucharan Singh Wasn’t Feeling Well –

As reported by Pinkvilla, Gurucharan Singh’s friend, Ms Soni from Mumbai, shared the shocking news with the portal. The actor’s phone has also been off since April 24; hence, no one can contact him via phone either. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor’s family has filed a missing report in Delhi.

Ms Soni revealed, “His parents are worried and have filed a missing report in Delhi. I tried to file one in Mumbai as well; however, since he hasn’t returned, a complaint cannot be filed here. Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that. Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high, and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi. I really hope and pray that he is fine and returns back safe and sound.”

Gurucharan’s father also confirmed to the portal that his son has been missing for a few days. He hopes that the cops will be able to find his son’s whereabouts soon.

