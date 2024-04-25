Bigg Boss 17’s Soniya Bansal Becomes A Victim Of Online Scam, Gets Dragged In A Fraud Of 2 Lakh

Online scams with celebrities are happening too frequently now, and sadly, the entertainment industry has been targeted. Recently, the news of someone posing as an employee of Akshay Kumar was making headlines for posting fake jobs. Something similar happened with Bigg Boss 17 Contestant, who almost lost 4 Lakh because of a phony scam.

Soniya Bansal first made headlines as a surprise contestant when she appeared on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. Even though Soniya’s journey on the show was limited, she has made quite a name for herself.

Unfortunately, the news is not that great this time. Soniya was recently almost a victim of an online scam, but her vigilance proved quite strong.

A visibly upset Soniya recollects, “I recently experienced a situation where someone falsely claimed to be working on my behalf and took Rs 4 lakhs in my name as an advance payment for a job never discussed. The organizer contacted me, claiming to have paid Rs 2 lakh as an advance, even though I hadn’t received any money. Despite my reservations, they insisted on making the payment and even sent it to a different account number. It’s concerning that they obtained my contact information through a common friend and deceived me into thinking they were legitimate.”

She opened up about her disappointment: “It’s disheartening to see someone exploit my name and trust for their own gain. Going forward, I want to urge anyone considering working with me to communicate directly with me or my manager to avoid falling prey to such scams. It’s important to be cautious and vigilant to protect ourselves and our hard-earned money from such imposters.”

Soniya also adds, “Scams work because they look like the real thing and catch you off guard when you’re not expecting it. Wrong people take advantage of new technology, products, services, and major events. They use them to create believable stories that convince you to give them your money or personal details.”

Bansa’s wits did help her avoid a big scam, and this incident should serve as a caution tale for people. Soniya was last seen in Bigg Boss 17 and a Telegu action thriller titled Dheera.

