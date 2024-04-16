Recently, it was rumored that Bigg Boss OTT 3 might not make it this time since the buzz for the show was very low. However, it seems that the show is ready to roll, and the makers have also dropped a hint on their Instagram channel.

A picture of Salman Khan was shared along with BB OTT S3 graphics, and fans were asked their choice of contestants. A lot of names revolved around the current season of Splitsvilla and its contestants, Siwet, Digvijay, and others since the show is produced by Endemol as well.

A lot of comments were regarding former Splitsvilla and Roadies contestant Hamid Barkzi. Many demanded the return of Aashika Bhatia and reasoned that the TV star and social media influencer deserved a chance.

A post on Reddit had fans talking about whom they wanted to see and what they absolutely did not want to see. A user commented, “What I don’t want to see – Clout chaser YouTubers who create cringe content like Tehelka, TV serial boring bahus who have watched the previous 10 seasons and follow the footsteps of previous bahus, Repeat contestants like Rakhi Sawant who have been employed by BB under unemployment scheme, No one like Bebika please, No one with blind fan following like Stan/Munnawar!”

One more comment took a dig at the choice of contestants on the show and read, “Elvish Yadav, Rider, Munawar, that other guy who got beat up by Elvish, any other idiot with online fame. Sure, why not?!”

However, there were people who had genuine lists, and the actress who topped this list was Jennifer Winget. However, a user reasoned why she should not be on Bigg Boss and wrote, “Ohh, I love her. But I don’t want her to go to that house. She’s a sweetheart.” Another comment echoed the same thought and wrote, “I’ve been her huge fan since Kasauti but don’t want her to ever come on BB.”

People even wanted to know if Salman Khan would be able to host the show amidst the attack outside Galaxy Apartments and death threats.

The next season of Bigg Boss, OTT 3, is expected to premiere on May 15, and the contestant list currently is a vast pool with a lot of names from influencers and the digital world making rounds.

