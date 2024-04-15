Salman Khan has been getting concerned messages amidst the threat scare after gunshots were fired outside his Galaxy Apartment. Reports stated that two unidentified men opened fire, and a search was launched to find them after CCTV footage leaked.

Now reports suggest that a man called Kalu, aka Vishal, has been identified as the man who was one of the two men who fired shots. Police officials have confirmed that the two men were a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A report by NDTV suggests, “Bishnoi is currently in Tihar Jail for his involvement in several high-profile murder cases, including that of musician Sidhu Moose Wala and Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.”

Planning & Plotting In The USA

The planning for the attack was done in the USA, as per reports. Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, chose Rohit Godara, another gangster from the gang, to choose a local gangster to execute the plan.

Finally, Vishal, aka Kalu, was chosen to execute the plan. NDTV reports, “Vishal and the other suspect purchased a second-hand bike from Raigad district to reach Mr Khan’s residence. They traveled to Mumbai on that bike from Panvel. The police are questioning individuals about the sale of this bike.”

The security by Mumbai Police that is stationed outside Galaxy Apartments was not there on Sunday. Police from five states are currently searching for Vishal and his associate. Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab are on a search spree already.

Threat From Canada?

The viral Facebook post that took responsibility for the attack is said to be from a remote server in Canada. The police are investigating if a VPN was used to issue the warning.

As per a report by Indian Express, “In one of the CCTV footage shared by the Mumbai police with central agencies, Vishal was walking along with another person, who has been identified as of now. But the police are not disclosing his identity yet.”

Salman Khan Will Be Back To Work

Amidst all the threats, Salman Khan has posted a “Being Strong” promotion. After the attack, his sisters Alvira and Arpita and brother Arbaaz Khan, along with his wife Sshura Khan, visited Galaxy Apartments last evening. Reports suggest that Salman Khan will be back to work soon with beefed-up security.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mumtaz Calls Zeenat Aman’s Marriage A “Living Hell”; Slams Her Live-In Advice: “…Sounding Like A Cool Aunty”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News