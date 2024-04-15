Fans, followers, and loved ones of Salman Khan are yet again worried about his security. Months after the death threat by Lawrence Bishnoi, gunshots were fired near Galaxy Apartments on Sunday morning. While the investigation is currently underway, Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta is slamming the culprits. Scroll below for all the details!

Many renowned names from the political world reached Salman’s residence to check on him since the incident occurred. Raj Thackeray, Baba Siddique, and Mahesh Manjrekar were spotted outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Unfortunately, Bollywood celebrities have remained tight-lipped while most expected them to stand in solidarity with Bhaijaan.

Sanjay Gupta takes a stand for Salman Khan

Taking to his Twitter/ X handle, Kaabir director Sanjay Gupta wrote, “Firing at a building at 5am displays cowardice you fukn a**holes.”

It is quite evident that Sanjay Gupta is quite pissed about the unexpected incident. Fans hailed the filmmaker for standing in solidarity with their icon.

A user wrote, “why is bollywood still silent ??? hardly any tweets & insta stories”

Another commented, “Thanks sir jab pura Bollywood silent h tab aap Bhai k liye bol rahe h. Thank you”

“Wow atleast someone gor spine to speak up. Hats off @_SanjayGupta,” wrote a Salman Khan fan.

Another praised, “Thank u sir support ke liye 🙏 .. Lekin baki pura bollywood sant kyu hai?????”

Thank u sir support ke liye 🙏 .. Lekin baki pura bollywood sant kyu hai????? — Avijit SK💫 (@Avijit7770) April 15, 2024

Pooja Bhatt’s tweet for Salman Khan

Apart from Sanjay Gupta, Pooja Bhatt was among the rare celebrities who condemned the act. She tweeted, “Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary.”

Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary. https://t.co/rGaq7c9FkV — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 14, 2024

More about the house firing incident

Lawrence Bishnoi‘s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, has taken responsibility for the attack. In a viral social media post, he also threatened Salman not to take their power for granted and claimed this was their first and last warning. The post also read, “Iske Baad Goliyan Khali Ghar Par nahi chalenegi.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan looks calm and unfazed as his recent social media post featured him promoting his gym equipments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Exclusive! Priyamani Would Love To Do A Romantic Film With Shah Rukh Khan, “He’s The King Of Romance…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News