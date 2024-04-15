On April 14, gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment residence in Mumbai around 5 am. Two unidentified men were spotted in the CCTV footage firing gunshots on Sunday morning. The news shocked the entire nature, Salman’s fans and friends in the film industry. The actor and his family are safe, and security is tightened at the superstar’s house in the city.

Today, Salman Khan took to his Instagram to post a promotional video about his fitness brand, Being Strong. Fans are happy to see the Tiger 3 actor being brave and strong during such tough times. Many commented on the actor’s post and are happy to see him active online.

One fan commented, “Bhai Apko dekhkr lag hi ni Raha ki Apko koi tension hai bhai ki bat hi alag hai”. (Bhai, it doesn’t seem like you have any worries just by looking at you, your way of talking is just different). Another fan wrote on Salman Khan’s post, “Salman bhai ke liye jaan bhi hazeer hai love you bhai being strong stay strong.” A fan commented, “We are with you sir stay safe.”

“Ye hai humare bhaijaan, inko tum aapni choti – moti harkaton se Dara nahin sakte. Jo tumare liye top hai wo bhaijaan ka bas warmup hai,” posted a fan under Salman Khan’s post.

Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi’s brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, has allegedly taken responsibility for the attack. In a viral post, which is yet to be checked for authenticity, Lawrence posted, “Salman Khan, humne tumhe ye sirf trailer dikhane ke liye kiya hai. Taaki tum samajh jaao hamari taakat ko aur mat parkho (Salman Khan, we have done this to show you the trailer. So that you get an idea of our capabilities and don’t have to test us).”

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case.

