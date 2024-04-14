Aamir Khan has always been known to give his hundred percent for any film he does. Laal Singh Chaddha was one such project where he gave everything he had, but it failed badly at the box office. Despite the festive season, the film performed way below expectations and yielded big losses for the makers. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, LSC was an ambitious project of Aamir Khan, and that’s why he even backed it as a producer. However, ever since it was announced, there was doubt about its commercial viability considering the theme and overall subject. On top of that, the timing of its release could be described as unfavorable.

Laal Singh Chaddha was in the making for a long time, and finally, it hit theatres on 11th August 2022. It had the benefit of Raksha Bandhan and even Independence Day. But there was a competition in front of it in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. As both films dealt with completely different subjects, there wasn’t a denting effect as such.

In terms of timing of the release, Laal Singh Chaddha arrived during the period where negativity about Bollywood was at its peak and there was a craze of south dubbed films. Also, some old controversies of Aamir Khan were made viral and that eventually helped in creating unfavorable atmosphere for the film.

Also, for those who aren’t aware, Laal Singh Chaddha was an official remake of Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump is a bit of a niche film, and on top of that, the long length proved to be a big turn-off. Upon its release, LSC opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics. Even word-of-mouth was not in favor. As a result, the journey of the biggie ended at just 58.68 crores at the Indian box office.

If the collection of 58.68 crores is compared with the reported budget of 180 crores, Laal Singh Chaddha is in a box office deficit of 121.32 crores, which is really a big loss for the makers.

Meanwhile, LSC was directed by Advait Chandan and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in key roles.

