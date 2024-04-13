Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in key roles, has turned out to be a big success at the worldwide box office. It recently made a smashing entry in the 100 crore club globally, and now, as per the latest development, it is inching towards the new milestone. Keep reading to know where the film stands after 15 days!

Directed by Mallik Ram, the film opened to generally positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth is majorly in favor. With the goodwill of the first installment and positivity around the sequel, the film has pulled off an impressive run in theatres and has raked in big returns for the makers already.

As per the latest collection update, Tillu Square earned 70.70 crores net at the Indian box office after 15 days (till yesterday). Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 83.42 crores. With such a number, the Tillu sequel is already a massive success in India. In overseas, too, the film has done good business so far by earning 30 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 113.42 crores gross.

Tillu Square will be witnessing a healthy jump today and tomorrow, and by Monday or Tuesday, the mark of 125 crores will definitely be crossed.

For those who are not aware, Tillu Square’s predecessor, DJ Tillu, had earned 24 crores net at the Indian box office. At the worldwide box office, it raked in 32 crores gross. So, we can clearly see that the sequel is way ahead, and soon, it’ll be earning four times the lifetime collection of the predecessor.

Released on 29th March, the Tillu sequel also stars Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma, Anish Kuruvilla, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

