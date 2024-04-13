Last year was truly a year of comebacks as we saw several Indian stars striking hard at the box office after a streak of underwhelming films. Rajinikanth is one such actor who finally tasted a much-needed blockbuster in the form of Jailer. The film pulled off historic numbers and went on to garner a worldwide total of over 600 crores gross. With such a glorious run, it was quite obvious that a sequel was on the cards, and recently, some important updates about Jailer 2 were learned.

Months after Jailer’s success, there were speculations about the sequel. Later, it was learned that the second installment was definitely in the pipeline, but it was not clear when the project would go on the floors. Now, as per the report in Pinkvilla, the film will go on the floors by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Also, it is likely that the sequel will be titled Hukum, and Jailer 2 is being kept as the second option.

Now, as important updates about Jailer 2 have stormed the internet, let’s revisit the blockbuster success of Jailer at the worldwide box office. To start with, the film successfully carved its place among Kollywood’s biggest hits of all time, both in India and globally. It was a big box office comeback for Rajinikanth after several underperformers.

In India, Jailer did a business of 345 crores net, making it the second highest-grossing film in the history of Tamil cinema after 2.0’s 408 crores. In the overseas market, the film raked in an impressive total of 197.90 crores gross. At the worldwide box office, with an Indian gross of 407.10 crores and an overseas gross of 197.90 crores, the biggie earned a lifetime score of 605 crores gross.

With a worldwide gross of 605 crores, Jailer is placed as the third highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time after 2.0’s 655.44 crores gross and Leo’s 607.66 crores gross.

Even though the budget wasn’t officially disclosed, it was learned that Jailer carried a cost of 225 crores. So, after comparing it with the Indian collection of 345 crores, the film enjoyed returns of 120 crores or 53.33%.

For the film, Rajinikanth was reportedly paid 110 crores as his salary, and he even received a share in profits along with a BMW X7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

