Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan took an underwhelming start on Thursday despite the Eid holiday. So, after such a performance, the film was expected to stay steady or at least show a minimal drop yesterday. Unfortunately, this didn’t turn out to be the case, as the magnum opus witnessed a huge fall, and the collection went much below the mark of 10 crores at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film opened to mostly negative reviews on Thursday. Speaking about the reaction of neutral audiences, it isn’t in favor, and the result of the same was seen in the advance booking report of day 2. From the opening day’s 4.85 crores gross to day 2’s 1.60 crores gross, one can clearly see the effect of negativity around the film. However, it was expected that the over-the-counter ticket sales would provide a boost, but that didn’t happen.

As per early trends flowing in, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fell below 10 crores and earned just 7.50-8.50 crores on day 2, which is really shocking. Yes, films do suffer a drop after the Eid holiday, but going from 16.07 crores to 7.50-8.50 crores is truly an alarming sign. If calculated, it’s a fall of 53.32-47.10%, which indicates that the audience hasn’t accepted this action entertainer with open arms.

Standing at 23.57-24.57 crores after 2 days, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan needs a healthy jump today, and a score above 10 crores is a must. Tomorrow, the film must aim to cross 12 crores. If this happens, there’s a scope of at least attaining a respectable number and avoiding a big embarrassment at the Indian box office.

Given the current trend of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it seems that the 4-day extended opening weekend will be below 50 crores. In terms of lifetime score, the film’s first goal is to hit the 100 crore mark, considering there are no major releases from Bollywood in the upcoming weeks. Let’s see how things turn out to be.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

