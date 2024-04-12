Ajay Devgn led Maidaan released on the occasion of Eid but could hardly benefit from the festival. The film was expected to witness a big box office clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, but unfortunately, that is not the case. The biographical sports drama has even remained lower than Akshay Kumar starrer in terms of worldwide collections at the box office. Scroll below for all the details!

Maidaan is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962. We have previously seen sports biopics perform well in India. Whether it was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Chak De! India or Dangal, these films attracted a lot of footfall at the ticket windows. But in the case of Ajay Devgn’s film, the pre-release buzz in itself was not upto the mark.

Maidaan Worldwide Box Office Collection

On the opening day, Maidaan made a total of 7.25 crores net at the box office (including paid previews). The gross earnings come to around 8.55 crores.

Talking about the overseas collections, Ajay Devgn starrer has accumulated around 2.15 crores gross, surging its worldwide total to 10.70 crores gross.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Worldwide Box Office

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has accumulated 36.33 crores at the worldwide box office. When compared to Maidaan, this is a decrease of about 71%. One may take into consideration the fact that action thrillers tend to get more attention at the ticket windows. But the margin is still huge enough, given the fact the film was released on a big occasion like Eid.

More about Maidaan

The biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, and Madhur Mittal, among others.

Maidaan has been produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Misses Eid Record: Akshay Kumar Settles Below Salman Khan’s Monotony Ruling 9 Spots – Top 10 Highest Eid Day Collections!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News