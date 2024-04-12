Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has sent shockwaves across the industry the way it performed yesterday. In 2022, Ajay’s Runway 34 failed to make any impact despite the Eid release, and now, the same thing happened with his latest release. The only difference between both is that the sports drama has received highly positive reviews so far. Let’s find out how much the film actually earned on its day 1 at the Indian box office!

Before marking the full-fledged theatrical arrival on the occasion of Eid, paid previews were scheduled for the Amit Sharma directorial. The outcome of the same was decent as a business of 2.50 crores was recorded despite limited shows. Most importantly, these paid previews led to positive reactions all over the internet. Surprisingly, the effect of the same was not at all seen at ticket windows.

As per the official number, Maidaan did a business of just 4.75 crores yesterday. It’s a disheartening number considering the face value of Ajay Devgn, who is coming fresh from the huge success of Shaitaan. Yes, it is understood that there’s a division of screens and audiences due to a clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, but a number below 5 crores clearly suggests that genuine interest is lacking among the audience.

Considering paid previews, the total collection of Maidaan stands at 7.25 crores, which could also be counted as the collection for the opening day. Still, for a clear comparison with the top openers of Bollywood in 2024, let’s take the number excluding paid previews collection. In that case, the Ajay Devgn starrer has registered the 7th highest opening for Bollywood in 2024, and it’s below Yami Gautam’s Article 370.

Take a look at the top openers of Bollywood in 2024:

Fighter – 24.60 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores Article 370 – 6.12 crores Maidaan – 4.75 crores Yodha – 4.25 crores Crakk – 4.11 crores Merry Christmas – 2.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

