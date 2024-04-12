Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 1: Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Shows Promise Despite Mixed Reviews

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture Varshangalkku Shesham has opened to decent numbers despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Read the full report of the film’s Day 1 box office collection.

Varshangalkku Shesham, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan alongside an impressive cast, raked in an estimated 2.8 crore net at the Indian box office on its Day 1, i.e. 1st Thursday. This collection is encouraging, considering the mixed critical reception. The film witnessed a strong overall Malayalam occupancy of 67.73%. The occupancy rate throughout the day remained consistent, with a slight dip in the morning shows and a rise in the evening and night shows, indicating a pull for the later screenings.

This positive audience turnout could be attributed to several factors. Firstly, director Vineeth Sreenivasan has a strong track record and is known for delivering successful feel-good films. Secondly, the star cast of Varshangalkku Shesham holds immense weight, particularly with the presence of Pranav Mohanlal, son of the legendary Mohanlal, and the ever-popular Dhyan Sreenivasan.

While the initial box office performance is positive, the film’s long-term success will likely depend on word-of-mouth. With mixed reviews, it will be interesting to see if audiences are swayed by positive experiences or deterred by criticisms. The coming weekend, including Vishu, a major festival in Kerala, will be a crucial test for the film’s box office stamina.

Overall, Varshangalkku Shesham has shown promise at the box office despite its mixed critical reception. The strong opening and consistent audience turnout throughout the day one screening paint a positive picture. However, the film’s ultimate fate will hinge on audience reception and its ability to sustain viewership over the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 14: Collects 25 Crores In Week 2, Aiming For 100 Crore Club Entry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News