After bringing in 47.54 crores in its first week, Crew managed to do well in the second week as well and bring in over 20 crores more in the second week. The drop is less than 60% and that’s good because majority of even successful films typically go down by over 70% and here Crew has done better. Moreover, there was this whole excitement build up around Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan that was happening around it but the film managed to hold on to its own.

This Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor heist comedy thriller has now reached 68 crores* and even though the screens and show count has reduced for it due to the new arrival of Eid releases, it should still manage to have at least fair collections over the weekend since it’s an an accepted film. This is what happens when a good film manages at least some sort of showcasing then it keeps bringing on at least consistent footfalls regardless of the competition around it.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon will soon be celebrating 75 crores milestone for the film and that should happen this week itself. Post that it would be 80 crores next which is a comfortable lifetime in the making for the film. There is an open month ahead of the film with no major notable releases which means Crew could well see even a resurgence in snow count if it just manages to hang in there at decent numbers.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

