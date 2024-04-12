While we all love watching our domestic players shine in the Indian Premier League, there’s also an excitement factor attached to the overseas players who have been part of the IPL for years now. One such exciting player to watch out for is Faf du Plessis, who makes the game a beautiful treat to watch, be it through his batting or exceptional fielding. Keep reading to know more about him!

For those who don’t know, du Plessis is a star cricketer of the South African team and is well known for building partnerships and striking the ball hard whenever needed. Here, in IPL 2024, he’s currently leading the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore as a captain. He took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli.

Faf du Plessis started his IPL career in 2011 when he first played for Chennai Super Kings under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. For his debut season, du Plessis was bought by the Chennai franchise at a price of 55.20 lakh. For the next year, he was retained by the team, and his salary was hiked up to 60.32 lakh.

Faf du Plessis was again retained by Chennai Super Kings, and his salary went up to 63.92 lakh in 2013. In 2014, he entered the coveted club of crores and saw a huge rise in his annual salary. From 63.92 lakh, his price tag was increased to a whopping 4.75 crores in 2014, while his status remained retained. In 2015, he was retained at the same price by Chennai Super Kings.

In 2016, Faf du Plessis joined the camp of Rising Pune Supergiant with a price of 4.75 crores, but for that season, he had to withdraw due to a fractured finger. He returned the next year, but his salary saw a decline, and it went up to 4 crores. In 2018, he made a smashing return to Chennai Super Kings but with a much lower price.

From 2018 to 2021, du Plessis remained with Chennai Super Kings for an annual salary of 1.60 crores. In 2022, the right-handed batsman went to the camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he tasted the highest price of his IPL career. In 2022, he was bought at 7 crores, which is a massive growth of 1168.12% when compared to Faf’s debut season salary of 55.20 lakh. In 2023 and even for IPL 2024, he was retained at the same amount.

