Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are two of India’s brightest young talents. Their flamboyant strokeplay lights up the cricketing world. However, their paths to financial success diverge regarding BCCI contracts and IPL salaries. Read further to know the salary and net worth of Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson: The Wicket-Keeping Powerhouse

Sanju Samson reigns supreme in the IPL salary arena. The Rajasthan Royals recognized his value, retaining him for a hefty 14 crore ($1.7 million) in both – IPL 2022 and IPL 2024 auctions. This hefty sum reflects his explosive batting and his crucial role as wicket-keeper, a position that commands a premium in the high-octane world of the IPL.

While his IPL earnings are impressive, Sanju also holds a Grade C BCCI contract. This translates to an annual salary of 1 crore ($125,000), supplemented by per-match fees for national team appearances. These fees can add up significantly, especially with consistent selection.

Sanju’s brand value has also flourished alongside his on-field exploits. Lucrative endorsements complement his playing income, propelling his estimated net worth to a staggering 82 crore ($10 million) as of 2024.

Shubman Gill: The Rising Star with Captaincy Cred

Shubman Gill, the stylish young opener, has taken the IPL by storm. Gujarat Titans recognized his potential, acquiring him for a noteworthy 8 crore ($1 million) in the 2022 auction. He repaid their faith in spades, playing a pivotal role in their maiden IPL title win. As a testament to his leadership qualities, Gill was retained for the 2024 season and even elevated to the captaincy role for the Titans.

While Gill’s IPL salary currently sits below Sanju’s, his captaincy position presents a lucrative opportunity. Captaincy often comes with a pay raise, and Gill’s leadership could attract even more lucrative endorsement deals. As of February 2024, his net worth is estimated at 34 crore ($4 million). However, with his burgeoning career and newfound captaincy role, this figure is poised for a significant increase.

Shubman Gill’s BCCI contract for the 2023-24 season has been upgraded from Grade B (3 crore) to Grade B (5 crore). This means he received a raise in his annual salary.

Sanju Samson Salary Vs Shubman Gill Salary

Regarding IPL salaries, Sanju currently enjoys a higher payout due to his longer IPL experience and team retention. However, Gill’s captaincy position could lead to a future raise, narrowing the gap.

On the BCCI contract front, Shubman earns more due to his recent promotion.

Looking at net worth, Sanju currently holds the upper hand due to his longer IPL career. However, Gill’s potential for growth, both in terms of salary and endorsements, should not be underestimated.

In summary, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are both financially successful young cricketers. While their paths to earning big may differ, their talent and dedication ensure a bright future for them both.

