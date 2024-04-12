Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan completed its day 1, and the response was shocking. Despite the Eid holiday, the film failed to take a decent start, and the collection has remained much below the mark of 10 crores. Such a response has shocked the box office enthusiasts and the industry experts, highlighting the uncertainty at ticket windows yet again. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Amit Sharma, the sports drama opened on Wednesday in paid previews. The response was decent, and reviews that followed paid previews were simply superb. Such a reaction was expected to help the film gain footfalls on the opening day, but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened.

Coming to the collection update, Maidaan opened on a slow note during the morning shows. There was a growth throughout the day, but it wasn’t good enough to boost the overall number tremendously. At the end of the day, the estimates that have flown in have left everyone in shock.

It is learned that Maidaan has closed its day 1 collection at 5-7 crores at the Indian box office, which is an absolute shocker. Even in a clash situation, the sports drama was expected to cross 10 crores on the opening day, but the film has remained far away from that mark.

Now, all eyes are set on today’s performance as the holiday factor won’t be there. However, there’s one thing that’s working in favor, and that’s positive word-of-mouth. So, there’s a chance that the film might remain steady or even show a jump in the collection. If there’s an upward graph today, the game will be very much on for Maidaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

