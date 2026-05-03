The Malayalam film industry is witnessing a shift at the box office, and the reason is none other than the powerhouse trio of Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil! Their latest collaboration, Patriot, has set the global box office on fire, surpassing the 50 crore mark in record time of 48 hours! In just 48 hours, the film registered a worldwide gross collection of 50.55 crore.

The film is benefitting immensely from the combined fanbases of the three superstars, resulting in packed houses overseas. However, it is still far away from surpassing the lifetime total of Mammootty’s last theatrical outing! Kalamkaval ended its theatrical run with a lifetime global gross of 81.99 crore.

Patriot Worldwide Box Office

Given that Patriot has already cleared 60% of Mammootty’s last arrival in just two days, it seems like a cakewalk for the film to zoom past Kalamkaval’s final figure by the end of its first week. The most striking aspect of the Patriot is its overseas run!

With 31.5 crore gross collection coming from international markets in just two days, the film is proving that the three Malayalam superstars are driving massive attention from the audience! At this pace, the film seems to be hitting the 100 crore club globally!

3rd Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026

Currently, Patriot is the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. Now reaching the second spot and surpassing Aadu 2’s 121.31 crore will be a long wait!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Vaazha 2: 235.88 crore Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Patriot: 50.55 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 38.74 crore Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore

Patriot Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 16.15 crore

India Gross Collection: 19.05 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 31.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 50.55 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Hey Ranveer Singh, Stay Ghatak For 5 More Days To Destroy Dhurandhar With 50-Day 1+ Crore Streak!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News