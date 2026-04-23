Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, and others, was released amid good expectations, and in actuality, the film has raked in much better numbers. Mounted on a controlled budget, the film emerged as a big success, and now, after spending five weeks in theaters, it has wrapped up its run at the worldwide box office by scoring a solid 120 crore+ gross. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Malayalam fantasy-action-comedy entertainer was released in theaters on March 19. It received mixed reactions from critics, but among the audience, it fared much better. Due to the franchise factor and decent word of mouth, the film registered a strong opening week and maintained a decent-to-good hold in the following weeks. As a result, it amassed a strong number by the end of the run.

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the worldwide box office?

Aadu 3 started its domestic run with 6.03 crore and, in its lifetime run, multiplied its opening-day collection by over 8 times. As per the final collection update, Aadu 3 has wrapped up its Indian box office run at 51.13 crore net, which equals 60.33 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 61 crore, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 121.33 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 51.13 crore

India gross – 60.33 crore

Overseas gross – 61 crore

Worldwide gross – 121.33 crore

Box office verdict of Aadu 3

Aadu 3 was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. Against this cost, it earned 51.13 crore net at the Indian box office, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 31.13 crore. Calculated further, it equals a solid 155.65% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 51.13 crore

ROI – 31.13 crore

ROI% – 155.65%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

The Aadu threequel is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company. The film also stars Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan in key roles.

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