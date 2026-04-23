Bollywood’s spy-action thriller Dhurandhar 2 is nearing the end of its six-week run in theatres. Ranveer Singh and Aidtya Dhar’s film refuses to slow down despite Bhooth Bangla taking over the ticket windows. It maintained a steady hold on day 35 but missed the top 3 highest fifth Wednesday collections. Scroll below for the latest updates!

How much Dhurandhar 2 earned in India?

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge raked in 1.7 crore net across all languages on day 35. It brought in 1.62 crore in the Hindi belt. The remaining sum comes from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, which are now earning on the lower end. The hold is commendable, as it saw only a 12% drop from the fifth Monday (1.93 crore).

The cumulative total in India reaches 1158.23 crore net. Starting tomorrow, Sanjay Dutt co-starrer will face competition from Medha Shankar & Avinash Tiwary’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. There will be a further reduction in the show count, so it remains to be seen how Dhurandhar 2 navigates the new hurdles. Including GST, the gross total stands at 1366.71 crore.

Take a look at the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Weekend 5: 13.50 crore

Day 33: 1.93 crore

Day 34: 2.1 crore

Day 35: 1.7 crore

Total: 1158.23 crore

Misses the top 3 highest fifth Wednesday collections!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is maintaining a commendable hold with only about 3K screens, as Bhooth Bangla now dominates the big screens. However, it missed securing a spot among the top 3 highest Wednesday collections in Hindi cinema.

Ranveer Singh starrer needed to earn at least 2.36 crore+ to beat Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava.

Take a look at the top 3 highest fifth Wednesday collection in Hindi cinema (net earnings):

Dhurandhar: 4.75 crore Pushpa 2: 2.41 crore Chhaava: 2.36 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 35 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1158.23 crore

ROI%: 414.76%

India gross: 1366.71 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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