The collaboration between Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun is achieving massive milestones. The 2025 spy action thriller Dhurandhar was a massive success, but Dhurandhar 2 is many, many steps ahead. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has now rewritten history in the overseas circuits, New Zealand, and Australia. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Dhurandhar 2 beats Dhurandhar in Australia

According to the official update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge shines bright at the Australian box office, garnering A$ 8.255 million as of April 23, 2026. In Indian currency, the collections come to about 77.67 crore gross.

Back in 2025, Aditya Dhar’s OG film wrapped up its lifetime earnings at A$ 5.598 million (INR 52.66 crore) at the Australian box office. In comparison, the sequel is 46.69% higher. Mind you, the run is yet to conclude, so it will be interesting to see where Dhurandhar 2 concludes its journey.

Also overtakes Pathaan in New Zealand

On its fifth Wednesday, Ranveer Singh starrer surpassed Pathaan in the United Kingdom to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. The streak of success continues as Dhurandhar 2 has now crossed Shah Rukh Khan‘s 2023 blockbuster to rewrite history even in New Zealand.

In 35 days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge amassed NZ$ 1.295 million (INR 7.1 crore) in New Zealand. It stays far ahead of Pathaan, which had earned approximately NZ$ 952K, which is 5.06 crore in Indian currency.

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection

Aditya Dhar‘s film has truly surpassed all expectations. It is also the highest-grossing Indian film in North America.

The total overseas earnings stand at 422.25 crore gross after 35 days. Dhurandhar 2 is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the international box office. It is among the rare Indian films to have entered the 400 crore club in the first phase of its box office run.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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