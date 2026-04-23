Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has found acceptance among a section of the audience, helping it enjoy a smooth ride at the Indian box office so far. Today is the final day of the opening week, and if we go by advance booking numbers, the film will show a small drop and maintain collections above 6.5 crore. So, it is all set to conclude the first week on a good note. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report of day 7!

Bhooth Bangla’s 650+ shows have been reduced

The show count of the Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer has been reduced, and it was on the cards, as the Hollywood biggie, Michael, is hitting theaters this evening. While the film will witness its full-fledged release tomorrow (April 24), its paid previews are scheduled for this evening, which has impacted the show count of Akshay’s film. Yesterday, it had 12,370 shows, and today it has 11,700. Overall, 670 shows have been reduced. The average ticket price is 200 rupees.

Grosses over 2.35 crore through day 7 advance booking

As per the advance booking update of day 7, Bhooth Bangla sold 1.17 lakh tickets before the first show started. In terms of collections, it grossed a decent 2.41 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the first Thursday. In net collections, it equals 2.05 crore. Compared to day 6’s 2.85 crore net, it’s a 28.07% drop, which is acceptable.

Day 7 prediction: All set to conclude week 1 on a good note

Going by pre-sales and an expected decent turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, Bhooth Bangla targets 6.2-6.25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 7. This will be a regular drop from yesterday, thus showing a steady hold. Overall, the film is heading for a first week of over 90 crore net, which is really good considering Akshay Kumar‘s poor form.

The horror-comedy entertainer must score 120 crore net to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office, and it looks achievable as there are no major Bollywood releases this week.

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