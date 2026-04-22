Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, will be released in theaters on Friday. Industry projections indicate it will have the biggest opening weekend for a music biopic, and in the process, it will surpass even Straight Outta Compton and Bohemian Rhapsody. The Lionsgate movie will rewrite the history of domestic debuts for music biopics. Even globally, the film will earn strong numbers in its debut weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film did not receive positive reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It has received 34% on RT’s Tomatometer from 95 reviews. However, they have all praised Jaafar Jackson’s performance in the movie but are calling the plot problematic. The film has generated a lot of positive buzz and is expected to perform well financially despite the expected mixed reviews.

How much is Michael expected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Deadline‘s report, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael was initially tracking to gross between $50 million and $60 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. Since then, the tracking range has increased and is now projected to earn between $65 million and $70 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend. At the international markets, the film is expected to earn between $75 million and $80 million in its debut weekend. Therefore, it is tracking to earn around $150 million worldwide.

Set to beat Straight Outta Compton’s opening weekend in North America

If the latest projections hold, Michael will beat Straight Outta Compton’s $60.2 million and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $51 million opening weekends. Therefore, it will set a new benchmark for music biopics as the biggest debut weekend in North America. Therefore, it might not be able to beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s debut weekend collection to emerge as the biggest debut of the year to date. But overall, it will have a strong opening, and if the audience enjoys it, the biopic is expected to emerge a winner at the box office despite negative critical reviews.

More about the movie

The film centers around the early days of MJ’s music career, highlighting his time as a member of the Jackson 5 and the start of his solo career. It includes some of his iconic hits, including Beat It, Thriller, and Billie Jean. Jaafar Jackson’s performance in Beat It from the film has already created a sensation, earning immense praise. The fans cannot wait to catch the music biopic of the late legend on the big screens. Michael will be released on April 24.

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