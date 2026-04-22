Salman Khan is going through a rough patch in his career and will be hoping for a strong comeback at the box office with his upcoming magnum opus. Up next, the superstar will be seen in MaatruBhumi, which was earlier titled as Battle Of Galwan. While the release date has not yet been announced, it is confirmed to arrive in theaters in 2026. With this film, Salman has a chance to reclaim his throne in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Salman Khan has a chance to overtake Ranveer Singh

With Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh reached new heights and also surpassed Salman Khan to top the Koimoi Star Ranking. Currently, Ranveer’s tally stands at 3000 points, and since the Dhurandhar sequel has slowed down, he won’t be adding more points. Coming to Salman, he stands at 2850 points and needs 200 points more to overtake Ranveer and reclaim his throne.

While the official announcement is yet to come, rumors state that MaatruBhumi is likely to release between June and August 2026. Given Salman Khan‘s face value, the film will comfortably enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, even with below-par content. But if word of mouth is good, the film can comfortably enter the 200-300 crore club, or even higher.

Even with 200 crore net collection, MaatruBhumi will help Salman secure 200 points, thus pushing his tally to 3050 points. With this, he’ll be able to overtake Ranveer Singh and grab the first spot in the Star Ranking.

Here’s the breakdown of Salman’s 2850 points:

11 films in the 100 crore club (Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Tubelight, Race 3, Dabangg 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Sikandar) = 1100 points

4 films in the 200 crore club (Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat, and Tiger 3) = 800 points

3 films in the 300 crore club (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai) = 900 points

1 film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) = 50 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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Must Read: Box Office: Will Dhurandhar 2 Stay The Biggest Opener Of 2026 In India?

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