Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is maintaining a commendable hold despite competition from Bhooth Bangla. The spy action thriller is determined to become the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film worldwide by surpassing Baahubali 2. It is very close to the target, but how much more is needed in the kitty? Scroll below for the day 34 global update!

Close to clocking 425 crore milestone overseas!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge made the most of the fifth weekend, showasing impressive growth not only in India but also overseas. Despite multiple Indian competitors like Bhooth Bangla, Dacoit, and Love Insurance Kompany among others, it continues to drive footfalls.

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated 423 crore gross at the international box office. It will soon cross the 425 crore mark, a celebratory feat.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Ranveer Singh starrer has collected 1787.7 crore gross. This includes 1156.53 crore net, which is about 1364.7 crore gross from India. The spy action thriller will soon enter the 1800 crore club, becoming the 2nd Bollywood film in history to achieve the milestone.

That’s not it; Dhurandhar 2 is also close to beating Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, which concluded its global lifetime at 1800 crore. With that, it will emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide. Aamir Khan’s Dangal will continue to hold the first spot with a whopping 2059.04 crore gross.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1787.7 crore (34 days) Pushpa 2: 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 34 Summary

India net: 1156.53 crore

India gross: 1364.7 crore

Overseas gross: 423 crore

Worldwide gross: 1787.7 crore

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Axes O’Romeo, Now The 3rd Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2026!

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