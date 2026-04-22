Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is growing from strength to strength at the box office. The word-of-mouth is positive, which is helping it drive steady footfalls in India and overseas. In only 5 days, Priyadarshan’s directorial has emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Bhooth Bangla Overseas Box Office Collection Day 5

The much-awaited moment is here. According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla has accumulated 31.50 crore gross in 5 days at the overseas box office. It has surpassed the international lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s last release, Jolly LLB 3, which also grossed 31.50 crore. The next target is to beat Kesari Chapter 2 (34.50 crore).

Beats O’Romeo worldwide!

At the global box office, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 129.49 crore gross. This includes 97.99 crore gross from India. The fantasy horror-comedy is yet to beat the domestic lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo. However, with a higher overseas collection, Akshay Kumar’s film has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of the romantic action drama, which earned 123.1 crore gross.

Bhooth Bangla is now the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide. Climbing up the ladder would now be interesting as the next target is Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (485.3 crore). It is to be seen whether the fantasy horror comedy enters the 400 crore club in its lifetime.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1787.7 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 129.49 crore (5 days) O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Mardaani 3 – 77.12 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 5

India net: 82.65 crore

India gross: 97.99 crore

Overseas gross: 31.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 129.49 crore

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