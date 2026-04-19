No amount of praise is enough for Dhurandhar 2, which has achieved massive milestones at the box office. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s collaboration was unlike any other, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood. It is now aiming to beat Baahubali 2 worldwide. Scroll below for the latest update on day 31.

Dhurandhar 2 continues to mint moolah overseas!

In the first four weeks, Dhurandhar: The Revenge amassed earth-shattering footfalls even at the international box office. It enjoyed a freeway in Bollywood, while facing competition from Aadu 3, Vaazha 2, Dacoit, and other South releases. There is also competition from The Drama, Hoppers, and other international titles, but Sanjay Dutt co-starrer remains unstoppable!

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated 420 crore gross in 31 days of its overseas run. Despite fresh competition from Bhooth Bangla, which is now dominating North America and other international circuits, the spy-action thriller still managed to gain traction. All-time blockbuster!

Dhurandhar 2 gets closer to Baahubali 2 worldwide

At the worldwide box office, Ranveer Singh starrer has collected 1771.86 crore gross. This includes 1145.65 crore net, which is about 1351.86 crore gross earned in India in 31 days.

Dhurandhar 2 is now only 28.14 crore away from beating the global lifetime of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which wrapped up at 1800 crore gross. With that, it will emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office.

However, today is the last big opportunity for Aditya Dhar‘s film to mint moolah. During the weekdays, the collection will drop in India as well as overseas. The margin isn’t too wide, but Bhooth Bangla is a big hindrance. It is to be seen how The Revenge holds itself during the upcoming week.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1771.86 crore (31 days) Pushpa 2: 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 31 Summary

India net: 1145.65 crore*

India gross: 1351.86 crore

Overseas gross: 420 crore*

Worldwide gross: 1771.86 crore

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Becomes Priyadarshan’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time Within 48 Hours!

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