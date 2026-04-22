Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, was released amid high expectations, but unfortunately, it has turned out to be a major disappointment. For Krithi, it’s another major setback of 2026 as her year didn’t start on a good note, with Vaa Vaathiyaar emerging as a disaster at the Indian box office. In a span of 12 days, the film hasn’t even touched the 40 crore mark yet. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

On the second Wednesday, day 12, the Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy entertainer scored 67 lakh. Compared to day 11’s 64 lakh, it’s a drop of just 4.47%, which indicates a rock-steady hold. However, it’s of no use as collections are on the lower side. Overall, it has earned 38.87 crore net (Tamil + Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 45.86 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.22 crore

Day 8 – 96 lakh

Day 9 – 1.68 crore

Day 10 – 1.7 croe

Day 11 – 64 lakh

Day 12 – 67 lakh

Total – 38.87 crore

Back-to-back setbacks for Krithi Shetty in 2026

2026 started on a poor note for Krithi Shetty, as her Vaa Vaathiyaar, featuring Karthi as the male lead, turned out to be a big failure. Made on a reported budget of 40 crore, it earned 8.6 crore net, thus securing a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Her second release of the year is Love Insurance Kompany, which was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 38.87 crore net so far, thus recovering 64.78% of the budget. It’s currently in a deficit of 21.13 crore or 35.22%. Given its slow pace, it won’t be able to recover the entire cost, making it a losing affair.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crore

India net collection – 38.87 crore

Recovery – 64.78%

Deficit – 21.13 crore

Deficit% – 35.22%

Verdict – Losing

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