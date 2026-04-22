Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 12: Second Setback Of 2026 For Krithi Shetty
Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 12: Second Setback Of 2026 For Krithi Shetty(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, was released amid high expectations, but unfortunately, it has turned out to be a major disappointment. For Krithi, it’s another major setback of 2026 as her year didn’t start on a good note, with Vaa Vaathiyaar emerging as a disaster at the Indian box office. In a span of 12 days, the film hasn’t even touched the 40 crore mark yet. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

On the second Wednesday, day 12, the Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy entertainer scored 67 lakh. Compared to day 11’s 64 lakh, it’s a drop of just 4.47%, which indicates a rock-steady hold. However, it’s of no use as collections are on the lower side. Overall, it has earned 38.87 crore net (Tamil + Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 45.86 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

  • Week 1 – 33.22 crore
  • Day 8 – 96 lakh
  • Day 9 – 1.68 crore
  • Day 10 – 1.7 croe
  • Day 11 – 64 lakh
  • Day 12 – 67 lakh

Total – 38.87 crore

Back-to-back setbacks for Krithi Shetty in 2026

2026 started on a poor note for Krithi Shetty, as her Vaa Vaathiyaar, featuring Karthi as the male lead, turned out to be a big failure. Made on a reported budget of 40 crore, it earned 8.6 crore net, thus securing a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Her second release of the year is Love Insurance Kompany, which was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 38.87 crore net so far, thus recovering 64.78% of the budget. It’s currently in a deficit of 21.13 crore or 35.22%. Given its slow pace, it won’t be able to recover the entire cost, making it a losing affair.

Box office summary:

  • Budget – 60 crore
  • India net collection – 38.87 crore
  • Recovery – 64.78%
  • Deficit – 21.13 crore
  • Deficit% – 35.22%
  • Verdict – Losing

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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