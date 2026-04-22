Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is moving ahead at a good pace at the Indian box office. After a healthy opening weekend, it hasn’t seen a decline like Jolly LLB 3 has, and so far, it has maintained momentum. It passed the first Monday test and, due to discounted ticket rates, saw a rise on Tuesday. Now, on Wednesday, the film is heading for a regular drop, fetching good numbers again. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report of day 6!

Yesterday, due to the blockbuster Tuesday offer, exhibitors increased the show count, pushing the final tally to 12,400+. Today, on the first Wednesday, the show count has dropped, but the difference isn’t much. For today, around 12,370 shows have been scheduled nationwide, which is a good number. Talking about the average ticket price, it went from yesterday’s 165 rupees to 200 rupees, which was expected since the film was playing at discounted rates yesterday.

Bhooth Bangla grosses over 2.6 crore through day 6 advance booking

As per the advance booking update of day 6, Bhooth Bangla sold 1.3 lakh tickets before the first show started. In terms of collections, the film grossed 2.74 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the first Wednesday. In net collections, it equals 2.33 crore. Compared to yesterday’s 2.85 crore net, the film dropped by 18.24%.

Day 6 prediction: Routine drop on the cards!

Going by pre-sales and an expected decent-to-good turnout through over-the-counter ticket sales, Bhooth Bangla targets 7-7.1 crore net at the Indian box office on day 6. Compared to the first Monday, day 4’s 8.1 crore, it’ll be a drop of 12.34-13.58%, which is totally normal.

Such a pace on weekdays clearly indicates that the film has been liked by a section of the audience and is on track to become a clean success in the coming days. Since Dhurandhar 2 has slowed down and there are no other major releases in the days to come, it’s an open ground to perform for the Akshay Kumar starrer.

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