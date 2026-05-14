Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, failed to leave any mark at the box office. Considering Pradeep’s impressive track record, the film was expected to do well, and though it started its run on a good note, it failed to maintain that momentum. Budgeted at 60 crore, it secured a losing verdict and became Pradeep’s lowest-grossing film worldwide. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy entertainer was theatrically released on April 10. It received mixed reviews from critics, but given Pradeep’s face value, it was expected to fare well with audiences. However, this time, audience support was missing, resulting in a disappointing run. In fact, it scored much lower than the actor’s debut film, Love Today.

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the worldwide box office?

After a good start of 6.85 crore, Love Insurance Kompany declined significantly, and in its lifetime run, it scored only 43.07 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 50.82 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 11.1 crore, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 61.92 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 43.07 crore

India gross – 50.82 crore

Overseas gross – 11.1 crore

Worldwide gross – 61.92 crore

Lowest-grossing film of Pradeep Ranganathan

Considering the decent pre-release buzz, Love Insurance Kompany was expected to be Pradeep Ranganathan’s third consecutive 100 crore grosser globally, but it fell short by a wide margin. With 61.92 crore, it wrapped up as the actor’s lowest-grossing film, below Love Today (83.55 crore).

Take a look at the collection of Pradeep’s films (highest to lowest):

Dragon – 154 crore Dude – 114.54 crore Love Today – 83.55 crore Love Insurance Kompany – 61.92 crore

Box office verdict of Love Insurance Kompany

The sci-fi rom-com was made on a budget of 60 crore, and against this cost, it earned 43.07 crore net. So, it recovered only 71.28% of the budget and suffered a deficit of 28.22% (16.93 crore). It secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crore

India net collection – 43.07 crore

Recovery – 71.78%

Deficit – 16.93 crore

Deficit – 28.22%

Verdict – Losing

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