Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin’s previous release, Evil Dead Rise, performed well at the global box office and grossed $147.1 million worldwide. His latest directorial effort, The Mummy, has also posted an impressive worldwide total, but it won’t surpass the 2023 film. Despite a mixed critical reception, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has earned $86.9 million worldwide, around $60.2 million behind Evil Dead Rise’s global haul.

At the time of writing, The Mummy ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2026 and is the third-highest-grossing horror movie of the year, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. It’s currently trailing just behind Colleen Hoover’s romantic drama, Reminders of Him, which has earned $88.9 million globally.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary

North America: $28.8 million

International: $58.1 million

Worldwide: $86.9 million

The Mummy – Budget & Break-Even

The Mummy was made on an estimated budget of $22 million. This implies it needed to earn around $55 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, the film has generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $31.9 million.

How Much Does It Need To Beat The Whale’s Theatrical Profit?

Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning psychological drama, The Whale (2022), earned $57.6 million worldwide. Since the film was made on a small budget of just $3 million, it needed to earn $7.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. These numbers indicate that the film generated a theatrical profit of $50.1 million.

With a current box office surplus of $31.9 million, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is currently behind The Whale’s theatrical profit by roughly $18.2 million. However, given the present stage in its theatrical run, earning an additional $18.2 million at the global box office appears to be unlikely at this point. That said, the final verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Lee Cronin’s The Mummy About?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert, she is assumed to be lost forever. Eight years later, the girl suddenly returns, and this shocks the family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Trailer

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