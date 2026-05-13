The martial arts fantasy film Mortal Kombat II hit the big screen on May 8, 2026, and has now completed 5 days in U.S. theaters. Starring Karl Urban (of The Boys fame) in the lead role and a sequel to the 2021 reboot, the film currently holds a 65% critics’ score and a much stronger 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

No. 3 On Domestic Daily Chart (May 11)

After earning $38.5 million in its opening weekend from 3,503 North American locations, it added another $2.8 million on its first Monday (May 11), taking its cumulative domestic total to $41.3 million. However, with Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 dominating the domestic daily box office chart, Mortal Kombat II landed a still-impressive No. 3 spot on Monday.

Worldwide Total & Break-Even

Including its $23.8 million overseas haul, the film’s worldwide total has now reached $65.1 million. Since the sequel was made on an $80 million budget, it needs to earn $200 million to break even at the box office, according to the 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies that it still needs to earn $134.9 million more to achieve that milestone.

While it remains to be seen if Mortal Kombat II can hit that crucial benchmark, the film is now closing in on the entire domestic total of the 2021 reboot Mortal Kombat. Let’s take a look at how much more the sequel needs to earn to outgross its predecessor at the domestic box office.

Mortal Kombat (2021) vs Mortal Kombat II (2026) – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Mortal Kombat (2021) – Box Office Summary

North America: $42.3 million

International: $42.1 million

Worldwide: $84.4 million

Mortal Kombat II (2026) – Box Office Summary

North America: $41.3 million

International: $23.8 million

Worldwide: $65.1 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Mortal Kombat II needs to earn an additional $1 million to overtake the 2021 film’s domestic total. Given its current pace and early stage of theatrical run, the sequel is likely to surpass this target within a day.

How Far Is Mortal Kombat II From The Drama?

With a current domestic haul of $41.3 million, the Mortal Kombat sequel is currently behind The Drama’s $47.7 million North American total by roughly $6.4 million. Since the martial arts film is in the early stages of its theatrical run and based on its momentum, it is expected to outgross The Drama in the coming days. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Mortal Kombat II About?

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film is expected to focus on how Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and fan-favorite champions are pitted against one another to ultimately defeat Shao Kahn and his brutal warriors. It also features Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among other cast members.

Mortal Kombat II – Trailer

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