Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, continues to enjoy a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Mounted on a huge budget, the film was said to be a risky affair, but thanks to strong audience support, it emerged as a clean success before the end of its two-week run. It is already the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, and is now moving towards the first spot. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The historical action drama scored an estimated 2.4 crore on the second Wednesday, day 13. Compared to day 12’s 3 crore, it showed a 20% drop. However, comparing Wednesday’s numbers with Tuesday’s would be unfair as yesterday’s ticket rates were discounted. So, if we compare the numbers with day 11’s 2.8 crore, the film dropped by just 14.28%, which is a good hold.

Overall, Raja Shivaji has earned a solid 83.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 98.29 crore gross. Considering the absence of big releases in Maharashtra and decent word of mouth among the audience, the film is on track to hit the 100 crore mark in net collections before concluding its theatrical run.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.5 crore

Day 9 – 6.3 crore

Day 10 – 7.6 crore

Day 11 – 2.8 crore

Day 12 – 2.4 crore

Total – 83.3 crore

All set to make history in Marathi cinema

Raja Shivaji is already the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. To reach the top spot, it must beat Sairat (90 crore). So, it needs 6.71 crore more to make history, which will be easily accomplished during the third weekend.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Raja Shivaji – 83.3 crore (13 days) Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

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