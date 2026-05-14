Jaggu Dada is coming to save the world, and it looks like he might start by rescuing the superhero genre at the box office for Bollywood. With the trailer of The Great Grand Superhero generating a good buzz amongst its target audience, the film will attempt to revive the genre at the box office!

The Superhero genre in Bollywood has had a bit of a rocky road. While South has revived it already with Lokah, HanuMan, Bagheera & Minnal Murali, Bollywood has still not found its footing!

Currently, Krrish is the only superhero Bollywood knows. While Brahmastra was supposed to shift gears, it never did, sticking to the fantasy genre rather than the superhero genre. Meanwhile, the smaller, experimental films in this space have struggled to find their footing at the box office.

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office

The trailer of The Great Grand Superhero is definitely aiming to change the narrative, one funny scene at a time. The trailer was hilarious and is being loved for its quirkiness. It is a breath of fresh air amidst all the serious action stuff! And Jackie Shroff definitely aims to beat the last superhero opening at the box office!

The last superhero film that arrived at the box office was Bhavesh Joshi. Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor & helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it opened in the theaters at only 50 lakh! Jackie Shroff’s film aims to open better than this number!

Despite being a cult favorite today, Bhavesh Joshi failed to draw in the crowds on its first Friday. The Great Grand Superhero, however, has the advantage of a mass-favorite lead and a much lighter, more accessible tone. Unlike the gritty, vigilante style of the previous superhero film, Jackie Shroff’s latest outing is a quirky, out-of-the-box comedy.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 6: Despite 37% Jump In Week Day, 40+ Crore Away From Budget Recovery!

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