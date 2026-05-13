Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 6: Despite 37% Jump In Week Day, 40+ Crore Away From Budget Recovery

The magic of Lord Krishna is working in mysterious ways for Krishnavataram Part 1. The devotional epic is defying weekday trends with a strong occupancy surge; however, the shadow of its budget might impact its overall box-office performance. While big-budget films usually crash on Mondays, and further, this devotional epic by Hardik Gajjar has managed to retain its pace during the weekdays.

After passing the Monday test with flying colors, the film has delivered a good Tuesday as well, recording a jump in collections. However, the celebration is too soon, since the finish line for recovery is still miles away at the box office!

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, May 12, Krishnavataram Part 1 collected 1.85 crore. When compared to Monday’s 1.35 crore, this represents a healthy 37% jump. What is even more impressive is the occupancy rate, which went to 31.9% on Tuesday, compared to Monday’s 15.6% with almost 2000 shows!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 42 lakh

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 2.25 crore

Day 4: 3.5 crore

Day 5: 1.35 crore

Day 6: 1.85 crore

Total: 10.57 crore

Is Krishnavataram Part 1 A Hit At The Box Office?

Despite crossing the 10 crore milestone in just six days, the film is far from being in the safe zone. Krishnavataram Part 1 is mounted on a reported budget of 50 – 80 crore. Even if we take the lower end of the budget, the film still needs at least 40 crore more in net collections just to break even. Hitting the Hit verdict is a very far-fetched dream for the beautiful devotional saga!

However, they say, never say never, hopefully it sticks around for many more days than expected to gain a respectable number at the box office!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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