Raja Shivaji is on track to become a landmark success for the Marathi film industry as it will soon inaugurate the 100 crore club. Sairat reached the 90 crore mark and just missed a century at the Indian box office. Now, years later, the historical action drama is going to make it happen, and movie buffs are all excited. Amid this, Riteish Deshmukh has maintained his impressive track record with Marathi films. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The biggie scored an estimated 3 crore on the second Tuesday, day 12. Compared to day 11’s 2.8 crore, there was a 7.14% jump due to discounted ticket rates (blockbuster Tuesday offer). Overall, it has earned 80.9 crore net at the Indian box office, making it the second Marathi film to hit the 80 crore milestone in net collections after Sairat. It equals 95.46 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.5 crore

Day 9 – 6.3 crore

Day 10 – 7.6 crore

Day 11 – 2.8 crore

Day 12 – 3 crore

Total – 80.9 crore

Riteish Deshmukh delivers his 4th consecutive success in Marathi

With Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh has delivered his fourth successful Marathi film in a row after Lai Bhaari, Mauli, and Ved. As a director, it is his second consecutive success at the Indian box office, which is impressive. In the coming days, we’re likely to witness more directorial ventures from the actor.

Raja Shivaji was made at an estimated budget of 75 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 80.9 crore net so far. So, in 12 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 5.9 crore. Calculated further, it equals 7.86% returns. With still some fuel left in the tank, the film is likely to make healthy returns in its lifetime run.

Box office summary:

Budget – 75 crore

India net collection – 80.9 crore

ROI – 5.9 crore

ROI% – 7.86%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office: Makes History For A Malayalam Film By Crossing 7.5 Crore Gross In Pre-Sales!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News