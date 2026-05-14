Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has emerged as a good success story for Bollywood. Currently in its fourth week, the film is maintaining a steady pace at the Indian box office and has reached the 180 crore mark in net collections. Also, it comfortably surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and is set to overtake a biggie of Hrithik Roshan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 27!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 27 days?

The horror-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 1.25 crore on the fourth Wednesday, day 27. Compared to day 26’s 1.7 crore, it displayed 26.4% drop. Overall, it has earned 180.01 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 212.41 crore gross. Due to a lack of big Hindi releases, the film will add some more crores to its kitty and is likely to go above 190 crore in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Day 22 – 1.7 crore

Day 23 – 3 crore

Day 24 – 4 crore

Day 25 – 1.35 crore

Day 26 – 1.7 crore

Day 27 – 1.25 crore

Total – 180.01 crore

Bhooth Bangla beats Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2!

With 180.01 crore, Bhooth Bangla has comfortably crossed Raid 2 (179.3 crore), which is a big thing since Raid 2 had a sequel factor behind it. Today, on day 28, it will easily surpass Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang (181.03 crore). In the coming days, it will overtake biggies like Bajirao Mastani (184 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (185.57 crore), and the Hindi version of 2.0 (188 crore).

Delivers an ROI of 50%

Bhooth Bangla was made at a budget of 120 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 180.01 crore net so far. So, in 27 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 60.01 crore, which equals 50% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 120 crore

India net collection – 180.01 crore

ROI – 60.01 crore

ROI% – 50%

Verdict – Plus

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